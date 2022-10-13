© 2022 WLRN
Local News

Parkland shooting trial: Judge reads out the verdict

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Gerard Albert III,
Kate PayneMatheus Sanchez
Published October 13, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT
Parkland Shooter.jpeg
(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)
/
FILE - Nikolas Cruz listens to testimony while seated at the defense table during the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale.

Updated at 11:15 a.m.

The jury in the trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz has reached a verdict. Their sentencing recommendation for the 2018 massacre is currently being read out at the Broward County Courthouse this morning.

Cruz had already pleaded guilty to the charges. In this phase of the trial, which lasted almost three months, the jury were asked to weigh his punishment: the death penalty or life in jail. Their verdict is a recommendation, ultimately it is the judge who decides the sentence.

In order for him to receive a death penalty verdict, the decision would have to be unanimous on at least one count.

This is a breaking news story - please check back for updates.

Tags
Local News nikolas cruzParkland shootingNewsLocal News
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III is back in Broward, where he grew up, after reporting on crime and public safety in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and West Palm Beach. Albert is a former WLRN intern who graduated from Florida International University.
See stories by Gerard Albert III
Kate Payne
Kate Payne is WLRN's education reporter
See stories by Kate Payne
Matheus Sanchez
See stories by Matheus Sanchez
