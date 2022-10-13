Parkland shooting trial: Judge reads out the verdict

Updated at 11:15 a.m.

Jury recommends life for first four murders. They could still find death appropriate for other victims. — Gerard Albert III (@gerard_albert3) October 13, 2022

The jury in the trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz has reached a verdict. Their sentencing recommendation for the 2018 massacre is currently being read out at the Broward County Courthouse this morning.

Cruz had already pleaded guilty to the charges. In this phase of the trial, which lasted almost three months, the jury were asked to weigh his punishment: the death penalty or life in jail. Their verdict is a recommendation, ultimately it is the judge who decides the sentence.

In order for him to receive a death penalty verdict, the decision would have to be unanimous on at least one count.

This is a breaking news story - please check back for updates.