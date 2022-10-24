How WLRN plans to cover the 2022 general elections

Our mission: This election season, our goal is to inform you of everything you need to know to engage with the electoral process.

We’ve put together a comprehensive guide detailing how to vote in the general election and created a one-stop shop for voter guides — a voter’s guide to voter guides. You can see those two guides here and here . Additionally, we put together an interactive directory of sorts explaining some of the amendments, referendums and questions you’ll see on your ballot.

How will we decide what stories to produce? Our team of reporters, producers and editors meet regularly to discuss important and timely stories as they emerge. We take the midterms as an all-hands on deck effort. Every member of our 20-person newsroom will be covering an aspect of this election in some way either on the radio, online or social media.

We cover four counties in South Florida, from Key West to the Palm Beaches, and we want you to know that we will not be covering every race and referendum that’s on the ballot.

Our plan is to focus on issues and races that have the most impact in our communities.

We’re not interested in what politicians are saying to each other. Our coverage will focus on the issues that affect your day-to-day life (like the amount of taxes you have to pay and where those dollars are going). There are a few contentious races we will be watching closely, including Florida’s 20th, 21st, 22nd, 27th and 28th Congressional Districts.

You can find all of our coverage so far here .

You (yes, you!) are also important in our coverage. Of the races or issues you’re paying attention to, what additional context or information do you need — or can’t find? Your feedback will inform – and help drive – the reporting you see. We would also like to hear about why you’re voting — or not voting or can’t vote — in this general election. Tell us about what matters to you by filling out this short survey here . We’re listening.

In the lead up to Election Day on Nov. 8, expect to hear about our guide on how and where to vote early during Morning Edition and All Things Considered, as well as see our above-mentioned guides on our social media. You’ll also be getting more general election information, like what you need to bring to the polls and how to track your ballot if you sent it via snail mail.

On Election Day, we’ll be reporting on what we’re seeing and hearing at polling locations across South Florida. Expect to hear from voters and then, once polls close at 7 p.m., see election results and reaction — from South Florida and beyond — in real time on our live blog at wlrn.org. We’ll also get reports from our reporters who will be stationed at election night watch parties.

In the event of a recount, our reporters will go to the Supervisor of Elections office in the county and oversee the process and keep tabs on electoral integrity. (Yes, we’ll be there for the late nights until the recount is over.)