© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

What's driving you to the polls these midterms?

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Katie Lepri Cohen
Published October 21, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT
Election ballot box graphic
Getty Images Signature
/
Canva

This midterm, we want you to help drive our election coverage. We want to hear about why you’re voting — and what matters to you.

Whether it’s reproductive rights or property taxes, police reform or immigration, we’d like to know what’s driving you to vote, or not vote, this midterm (or maybe you’d like to vote, but aren’t able to).

Maybe you are concerned about the affordability of healthcare, or the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is top of mind. Maybe it’s the economy or wages, or you think the country is on the wrong track.

If you don’t have an exact answer on what’s driving you to the polls, or you’re still thinking about it, that’s OK, too. You don’t need to make up your mind before you respond. Sometimes, not knowing exactly what you want is an answer. If you’re burned out and checked out, we especially want to hear from you.

Let us know by filling out the simple form below or sending us an email at TalkToUs@wlrnnews.org.

Tags
Local News General Elections 2022midtermsLocal NewsNews
Katie Lepri Cohen
Katie Lepri Cohen is WLRN's engagement editor. Her work involves distributing and amplifying WLRN's journalism on social media, managing WLRN's social accounts, writing and editing newsletters, and leading audience-listening efforts.
See stories by Katie Lepri Cohen
Related Content
Election 2022 Florida
  1. Early voting for the midterms begins on Monday. Here is how and where to vote in South Florida
  2. Palm Beach County schools ask voters to renew property tax increase on November ballot - explained