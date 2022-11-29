© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Local News

Broward County swears in two new commissioners along with new mayor, vice mayor

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Gerard Albert III
Published November 29, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST
Newly-elected Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher is surrounded by family as he is sworn in during Tuesday's commission meeting.

The Broward County commission chose a new mayor and vice mayor Tuesday.

Former Vice Mayor Lamar Fisher will now serve as mayor after the commission unanimously voted for him. The county’s mayor has no formal authority outside the council and serves a largely ceremonial role.

“I believe administration staff is doing an amazing job. But there are three specific areas that we can together work on this year. So I'm calling it the three C's plan: communication, collaboration and community,” he told the commission.

The board then elected Commissioner Nan Rich as vice mayor.

“We believe in cultural diversity, we believe in equity in this county and we believe in an opportunity for everybody to succeed. And that's what I will focus on as vice mayor,” she said.

The commission also swore in newly-elected members Robert McKinzie and Hazelle Rogers.

McKinzie, a former Fort Lauderdale city commissioner, will represent parts of Coconut Creek, Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale Lakes, Lauderhill, Margate, North Lauderdale, Oakland Park, Plantation, Pompano Beach, Tamarac and Wilton Manors.

"We all embrace the community and the vision to move our community forward," McKinzie said, thanking his supporters.

Rogers, a former Lauderdale Lakes city commissioner, will represent parts of Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale Lakes, Lauderhill, Oakland Park, Plantation and Sunrise.

"We are not 9-to-5, our community does not sleep. And we are always here to serve," Rogers said.

