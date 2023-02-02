© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Man stole more than 100 rental car key fobs at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Devoun Cetoute - The Miami Herald
Published February 2, 2023 at 6:32 AM EST
armando martinez_fitted.jpeg
BSO
/
Miami Herald
Broward Sheriff deputies say Armando Martinez stole over 100 rental car key fobs from Fort Lauderale-Hollywood International Airport since 2021. BSO

A Miami Gardens man cunningly spent the last year stealing rental car key fobs at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, amassing more than 100 in that span, deputies said. That was until Tuesday, when authorities finally tracked him down and put an end to the alleged burglary spree.

Armando Martinez is facing 143 counts of burglary of a conveyance and six counts of grand theft auto. As of Wednesday, jail records show the 31-year-old was still in the BSO Main Jail on a $149,000 bond.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say they’ve been on Martinez’s trail since late 2021 when an investigation commenced after a man pilfered more than 100 key fobs from rental car companies at the airport. Similar crimes were committed several times in 2022.



