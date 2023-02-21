© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Explosion kills 2 at Miami-area industrial complex

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Associated Press
Published February 21, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST
11350 NW S River Drive-08.jpg
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue
/
The Miami Herald
Miami-Dade firefighters working the scene where multiple vehicles were on fire at 11350 NW South River Dr. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

An explosion and fire at an industrial complex in suburban Miami killed two people and left three others injured Tuesday morning, officials said.

The explosion in the small city of Medley shot a large fireball into the sky and left several trucks and other vehicles in flames, video from a neighboring business and TV news helicopters showed.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said two others suffered traumatic injuries and were taken to a hospital, while a third was treated at the scene.

Fire officials said it took about 90 minutes to extinguish the flames and that the cause is under investigation.

A truck-cleaning company and welding shops are listed as operating at the address of the explosion.

Medley, located about 12 miles northwest of downtown Miami, is mostly industrial and commercial complexes.

Tags
Local News NewsLocal Newsfire
Associated Press
Related Content
Covanta.jpeg
  1. No airborne health threats from garbage fire, Miami-Dade officials say
  2. Officials urge residents near Miami-Dade waste management plant fire to stay indoors
  3. Buttigieg calls for stronger railroad safety rules after East Palestine disaster