Maria Ramirez Uribe
Maria Ramirez Uribe is an immigration reporter at PolitiFact.
Florida’s new immigration law includes penalties for employers who hire people who aren’t legally authorized to work in the U.S. Although, seasonal workers are not specifically mentioned in the law.
PolitiFact and WLRN explain the slight tend of more Floridians moving to California per capita rather than the other way around.
DeSantis said California "gives unemployment checks" to immigrants in the U.S. illegally. We found that California provides some benefits to people in the country illegally, but unemployment relief is not among them.
Politifact FL: DeSantis' claim that Trump wanted to grant ‘amnesty’ to 2 million people needs contextPolitiFact and WLRN have fact-checked several claims about political candidates’ stance on "amnesty," and we've found that people apply different definitions to the term.