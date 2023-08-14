© 2023 WLRN
National Politics

Donald Trump is indicted in Georgia for seeking to overturn the 2020 election

Georgia Public Broadcasting | By Stephen Fowler
Published August 14, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT
Former President Donald Trump is seen on Jan. 28 in Columbia, S.C.
Updated August 14, 2023 at 11:07 PM ET

For the latest updates on this story, follow our digital live coverage.

ATLANTA — A grand jury in Georgia has indicted Donald Trump for his role in failed efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results, implicating the former president as the head of a sweeping conspiracy to subvert his defeat.

It's the fourth indictment in as many months for Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination. And it's part of a massive case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis under Georgia's racketeering law, ensnaring nearly 20 defendants that the DA alleges acted as part of a coordinated effort to pressure officials to change the election outcome.

In an indictment handed up Monday, an Atlanta-based grand jury outlined a series of charges against Trump including solicitation of a violation of an oath by a public officer, citing his infamous call with Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which Trump pushed him to "find" votes and reverse his loss in the state.

Those also charged include

  • onetime Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani; 

  • former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows;

  • and a number of so-called fake electors, who signed certificates saying Trump won Georgia and that they were official electors, and which included former Georgia Republican Party Chair David Shafer.

    • Some of those charged are accused of violating the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act, as Fulton County prosecutors also allege efforts to copy election data from a rural county office and hearings designed to convince lawmakers to throw out certified results were part of a criminal enterprise.

    Police vehicles are seen near security barricades at the Fulton County courthouse on Aug. 7 in Atlanta.
    The indictment in Atlanta came less than two weeks after Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he conspired to overturn the 2020 election. The charging document in that case, led by special counsel Jack Smith, mentioned Georgia nearly 50 times. And the 2020 election cases follow federal charges against Trump for allegedly mishandling government secrets, and charges in New York City for his role in orchestrating a hush money payment to an adult film actress.

    Trump is the first former U.S. president to be charged with a crime.

    He has denounced the various investigations into his conduct as politically motivated "witch hunts" and attacked the Democratic district attorney in Atlanta long before the charges were filed.

    This breaking news story will be updated substantially.

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis watches proceedings during a Jan. 24 hearing to decide if the final report by a special grand jury looking into possible interference in the 2020 presidential election can be released.
    Stephen Fowler
    Stephen Fowler is the Producer/Back-Up Host for All Things Considered
