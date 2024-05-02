SunFest: Why local artists will shine alongside national acts in West Palm Beach

Three stages. Three days. More than twenty-five performers.

It’s that time of the year when West Palm Beach's largest music festival attracts a swarm of music aficionados to its waterfront, feasting on food and drinks, and vibing to a diverse lineup of live bands — from Third Eye Blind and Billy Idol to Matisyahu and Cole Swindell.

More than a dozen of South Florida's top-tier artists will be grooving through SunFest stages alongside national acts. That includes music competition winners who are scheduled to open up for legendary headliners — part of an assertive effort to spotlight rising local talent from the clutter of music streaming options, said festival organizers.

After winning in her music category at the virtual "Open for an Icon" competition, Palm Beach County-based pop-R&B artist Leah Dibut is scheduled to open up for hip hop star Nelly and reggae legend Shaggy at this year's event along the Intracoastal Waterway in Downtown West Palm Beach.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Dibut, who is originally from Miami.

Dibut and Ocala-based country music artist Noah Hunton, who’s opening up for country staple Cole Swindell, beat out more than a thousand artist entrees. The virtual competition was held by Jupiter-based AirTab Music, an artist-discovery platform in partnership with SunFest.

Fans got a chance to vote for their favorite artist through a series of rounds. Dibut, whose lead single Feeling Myself has more than 62,000 views, said the opportunity to perform alongside headliners is a career game changer.

“And it honestly, truly made me look back to all that work that I put into my career and it's finally paying off now,” she told WLRN.

SunFest/Airtab Music South Florida-based Pop-Hip Hop artist Leah Dibut and Ocala-based country music artist Noah Hunton won the virtual competition “Open for an Icon” at this year’s SunFest, beating out more than a thousand artist entrees.

She said her new exposure is also a testament to efforts led by SunFest and AirTab Music.

Dennis Cunningham, founder and CEO of AirTab Music, told WLRN that fans involved in music competitions and programs should be seen as lead tastemakers who hold more weight than competition judges or media.

“So the people spoke,” Cunningham told WLRN. Fans get to say I “have a role in this. I could actually help get my artists, my musician on the stage,” he added.

Cunningham said AirTab Music is there to “help discover talent that doesn't have a platform” because “there's a lot of noise in music on streaming,” referring to the increased amount of online music options on various social media platforms.

“We're discovering new talent that otherwise wouldn't have a chance to get that discovery. People are going to go listen to Nelly. He's amazing. And Shaggy," Cunningham said. "And now to have someone of an unknown, it's like a Rocky Balboa story. She comes out of nowhere all of a sudden, there she is.”

Past "Open for an Icon" competition winners have shared the stage alongside artists such as Usher and Gwen Stefani.

School bands among the local artists on stage

In recent years, SunFest has made strides to support local musicians, part of the organization's ongoing effort to invest in homegrown musical talent. Organizers said the annual event is “shining a light on local Florida bands and bringing fresh sounds,” specifically through the “Fresh Local Artist Series” on SunFest’s Sandbar Stage.

The diverse lineup covers everything from jazz to pop-rock, and includes Palm Beach County school bands John I. Leonard Jazz Band, Inlet Grove High School, New Phi Thang Drumline, and West Boca High School Jazz Band.

Florida artist set to hit the stage include:



Ben Krieger

Brett Staska the Souvenirs

Buko Boys

Disbarred

Hello Sister

I’m Dru!

Jutt Huffman

NIGHTBREAKERS

School of Rock, South Palm Beach House Band

School of Rock, North Palm Beach House Band

Shaw Davis & The Black Ties

The Floridians Vern Daysel and the Burning Breeze

The festival kicks off at 5 p.m. on May 3.

IF YOU GO

SunFest

WHEN: May 3 to May 5

WHERE: Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach.

For more information, visit sunfest.com

