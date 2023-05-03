Homegrown musical talent is set to shine at this weekend's SunFest

Thirty acts. Three days. Two stages.

At SunFest (May 5-7), music aficionados expect to hear popular sounds from the likes of the Chainsmokers, Jack Johnson, the Killers, and Ziggy Marley.

But for homegrown talents, it’s a chance to introduce their sound to a new and diverse audience over the course of a weekend at the eclectic music festival on West Palm Beach’s Intracoastal Waterway.

Music fans will get to watch live music from floating party bars, munch on a variety of ethnically-mixed food vendors on the side of the street, and root for the home base through the festival's "Fresh Local Artist Series.”

West Palm native Allegra Miles, who recently released her single "Girl" from her forthcoming EP, said the storied festival provides a platform for local musicians to express personal desires, examine social issues, and prioritize collective joy.

Miles, who is based in Los Angeles, was a finalist on NBC’s The Voice and appeared on ABC’s American Idol. The singer-songwriter and musician says music is a universal message about belonging, regardless of one's cultural background.

"It’s just a feeling that connects people even if you don’t understand the language," Miles told WLRN. "We feel! It’s about the vibrations and I think it’s the most unifying thing we have."

Amani Omar / Allegra Miles performing at the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival on March 3rd, 2023. It was her first major music festival performance.

Fans should also expect an even tighter show — but a bigger payoff. Non-concert activities at the festival like the art show on Flagler Drive, the 5K race and the fireworks show are on hold this year.

Instead, SunFest is betting on quality over quantity. The non-profit reduced headline acts and invested 15% more on music talent than last year, executive director Paul Jamieson said in a statement.

The local artist series, in partnership with entrepreneur co-working space 1909, also include East Harbor, GVIN, Leave It To Us, and The Nameless.

East Harbor, the 4-piece alternative-pop group, include members from across South Florida — Josh Dobson vocals, Robby Savage on the guitar, David Gonzalez on the bass, and Curtis Wright on drums.

Their current single, "Lucid" is a deep tune with thought-provoking lyrics that brings listeners on a journey through the singer's (Josh Dobson) rumination on life — and then the upbeat, yet introspective chorus springs back up: "Can we fall when we are asleep?"

Guitarist Robby Savage says their music also explores human connection.

"We like to have music kinda like diverse for all ages. So we just try to keep it really happy. Really upbeat," Savage said. "Constantly positive. We want to leave a good reputation and we wanna have a good fun sound."

IF YOU GO:

SunFest runs May 5th through the 7th. The address: Downtown West Palm Beach. Learn more here.