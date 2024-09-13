Reproductive freedom rally to be held Saturday at the Bayfront Park Amphitheater

Several organizations are coming together this weekend to advocate for reproductive freedom in the state of Florida. The Our Bodies Our Lives Rally supports the passing of Amendment 4, which would enshrine the right to an abortion in the state constitution.

Anna Hochkammer is the executive director of the Florida Women’s Freedom Coalition, one of the rally’s organizers.

"We want to elevate the voices of women who've been affected by the ban," said Hochkammer. "Elevate the voices of elected officials who support the ban and elevate the voices of real voters out in the streets of Florida who don't want to see their wives and daughters and girlfriends and mothers hurt by prehistoric non modern medical care."

The Our Bodies Our Lives Rally is 11 a.m. tomorrow at the Bayfront Park Amphitheater. Florida voters will decide the fate of Amendment 4 in the November election.

