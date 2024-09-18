Broward Commission awards Sheriff's Office $34M after drawn out budget dispute

The drawn out budget dispute between the Broward County Commission and Sheriff's Office has finally reached a compromise.

Negotiations ramped up dramatically two weeks ago after Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony surprised the Commission by saying he needed an additional $70 million in operational expenses to quote “keep the lights on.”

He had already secured $50 million in additional funds.

Following a vote last night, commissioners awarded $10 million in operations and $24 million to pay off three helicopters. The increase is a far cry from the initial $580 million he requested back in June. The agreement means the sheriff won't appeal his budget to the State.

