© 2024 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Broward Commission awards Sheriff's Office $34M after drawn out budget dispute

WLRN Public Media | By Carlton Gillespie
Published September 18, 2024 at 9:55 AM EDT
Photo of a law enforcement vehicle
Miami Herald File
File: Photo of Broward County Sheriff's vehicle

The drawn out budget dispute between the Broward County Commission and Sheriff's Office has finally reached a compromise.

Negotiations ramped up dramatically two weeks ago after Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony surprised the Commission by saying he needed an additional $70 million in operational expenses to quote “keep the lights on.”

He had already secured $50 million in additional funds.

Following a vote last night, commissioners awarded $10 million in operations and $24 million to pay off three helicopters. The increase is a far cry from the initial $580 million he requested back in June. The agreement means the sheriff won't appeal his budget to the State.

READ MORE: Broward Sheriff's Office and county commissioners inch closer to a budget deal

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Carlton Gillespie
Carlton Gillespie is WLRN's Broward County Bureau Reporter. He is a digital broadcasting major at FIU. He has worked for Caplin News where his work placed in the top-10 of the Hearst journalism awards and he has appeared as a panelist on WPLG's This Week in South Florida.
See stories by Carlton Gillespie
More On This Topic