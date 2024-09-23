© 2024 WLRN
Florida Panther hockey player Kyle Okposo retires

WLRN Public Media | By Ammy Sanchez
Published September 23, 2024 at 4:51 PM EDT
Florida Panthers right wing raises the Stanley Cup trophy
Wilfredo Lee
/
AP
FILE - Florida Panthers right wing Kyle Okposo raises the Stanley Cup trophy after defeating the Edmonton Oilers, Monday, June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla.

For most of us, 36 years old is a little young to retire, but after 17 seasons with the National Hockey League, Florida Panther Kyle Okposo is doing it.

Okposo helped the team win a Stanley Cup this year. He had previously played for the New York Islanders and the Buffalo Sabres.

Okposo has had over 200 goals in more than 1,000 NHL regular-season games.

