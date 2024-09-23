Florida Panther hockey player Kyle Okposo retires

For most of us, 36 years old is a little young to retire, but after 17 seasons with the National Hockey League, Florida Panther Kyle Okposo is doing it.

Okposo helped the team win a Stanley Cup this year. He had previously played for the New York Islanders and the Buffalo Sabres.

Okposo has had over 200 goals in more than 1,000 NHL regular-season games.

READ MORE: Stanley Cup champion Panthers agree to extend arena deal with Broward County through at least 2033

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

