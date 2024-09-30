Miami apartment rentals rank among nation's most expensive

Miami ranked as the nation’s fourth-most expensive rental apartment market, with the median prices of a one-bedroom at $2,810 and a two-bedroom at $3,730, according to Zumper's latest National Rent Report.

The report covers 100 cities nationwide, with data aggregated from over 1 million active listings, and includes a National Rent Index for one and two bedroom units.

Fort Lauderdale ranked 19th nationwide. The median price of a one-bedroom was $1950; a two-bedroom was $2,900.

