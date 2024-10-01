Cheetah at ZooMiami named Diesel dies from kidney failure

A 12-year old male cheetah has died at Zoo Miami from kidney failure and old age.



The zoo announced on Instagram that the cheetah Diesel was euthanized after tests revealed kidney issues and his condition worsened, despite therapy.



He had been extremely lethargic and had poor appetite days before.



Zoo Miami says Diesel was unlikely to recover largely due to his age. Cheetahs tend to live 12 to 15 years in captivity.

