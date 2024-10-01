© 2024 WLRN
Cheetah at ZooMiami named Diesel dies from kidney failure

WLRN Public Media | By Elise Catrion Gregg
Published October 1, 2024 at 2:45 PM EDT
Last Saturday (Sept. 28, 2024) , “Diesel,” Zoo Miami’s 12-year-old male ambassador cheetah, was euthanized after his care team reported extreme lethargy and a loss of appetite lasting several days, according to zoo officials.
Courtesy
/
Zoo Miami
A 12-year old male cheetah has died at Zoo Miami from kidney failure and old age. 
 
The zoo announced on Instagram that the cheetah Diesel was euthanized after tests revealed kidney issues and his condition worsened, despite therapy. 
 
He had been extremely lethargic and had poor appetite days before. 
 
Zoo Miami says Diesel was unlikely to recover largely due to his age. Cheetahs tend to live 12 to 15 years in captivity.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Elise Catrion Gregg
Elise Catrion Gregg is a fall 2024 intern for WLRN. She earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and a master's degree in criminal justice from Florida International University.
