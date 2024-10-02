Miami-Dade Fire crews return home after helping areas hit by Helene

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Urban Search and Rescue task force has returned to South Florida, more than a week after they were deployed to Central Florida.



The 84-person task force assisted other local and state agencies with Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

Fire Lieutenant Gregory Roberts said the teamsurveyed the hardest hit areas in Dixie and Taylor counties, including, property damage, fallen trees, downed power lines and flooding.

"Due to a lot of the areas that are really rural areas, they were surprised that we were able to get back there in these high, grassy area and tree areas," Roberts said. "And they were very grateful and appreciative that someone came out to assist and look after them."

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced yesterday that the Florida National Guard and state Guard will now be deployed to other states impacted by Helene.

