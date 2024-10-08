No shortage of gas, DeSantis reassures

Gov. Ron DeSantis says there is no shortage of gas in Florida.

But the state has a contingency plan in place in case the Port of Tampa Bay takes a hit from Hurricane Milton.

He says 27 fuel trucks were escorted by the Florida Highway Patrol to deliver more fuel to stations on Monday night.

And the state is working with RaceTrack, Wawa, Shell and Walmart to ensure fuel trucks are working 24/7.

“Fuel is continuing to move. Since Saturday, Port Tampa Bay has received six shipments of fuel. So, the terminals are full, operating on the land side. Fuel is continuing to be distributed,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis says 1,200 truckloads of debris have been removed ahead of Hurricane Milton, and 37,000 lineman will be in place by Tuesday.

Some lineman are coming from as far away as California.

