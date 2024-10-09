Broward County mayor says residents should stay alert

Broward County will likely avoid the worst of Hurricane Milton’s effects, but County Mayor Nan Rich is stressing that residents keep their guards up as dangerous impacts from the massive storm are possible.

"It's best to not be out on the streets, not out driving, because we are going to get sustained winds, hurricane force, the higher probability is tropical force winds," Rich said.

In addition to sustained winds and gusts, at least one tornado touched down this morning outside Weston.

While periods of rainfall are expected today and tomorrow, the county is no longer under a flood watch as of this airing.

