Tornado spotted crossing Alligator Alley

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News
Published October 9, 2024 at 10:45 AM EDT
Reports from traffic cams show a tornado crossing I-75 around Mile Marker 30.
Photo from TV/Traffic cam
There are reports of a tornado crossing Alligator Alley this morning.

Traffic cameras captured images of the tornado on I-75 around Mile Marker 30. A tornado watch is in effect in South Florida until 9 p.m., according to the News Weather Service.

Forecasters had warned that tornadoes were likely Wednesday as Milton approaches the state.

READ MORE: What to know about Hurricane Milton as it churns toward Gulf Coast

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
