Tornado spotted crossing Alligator Alley

There are reports of a tornado crossing Alligator Alley this morning.

Traffic cameras captured images of the tornado on I-75 around Mile Marker 30. A tornado watch is in effect in South Florida until 9 p.m., according to the News Weather Service.

Forecasters had warned that tornadoes were likely Wednesday as Milton approaches the state.

