Tornado spotted crossing Alligator Alley
There are reports of a tornado crossing Alligator Alley this morning.
Traffic cameras captured images of the tornado on I-75 around Mile Marker 30. A tornado watch is in effect in South Florida until 9 p.m., according to the News Weather Service.
Forecasters had warned that tornadoes were likely Wednesday as Milton approaches the state.
READ MORE: What to know about Hurricane Milton as it churns toward Gulf Coast
This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Apparent touchdown ongoing near the Miccosukee Service Plaza with the Tornado warned cell!— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 9, 2024
New Tornado Warning remains in effect until 10am! https://t.co/NZelu1vmk4