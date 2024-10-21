Scott and Rubio rally Republicans in Boca Raton during first day of early voting

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., joined with his fellow senators, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla, and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansa, at The Griddle in Boca Raton for a “get out the vote” rally with volunteers and supporters, according to the Scott Senate re-election campaign.

Scott is seeking his second term against former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. Scott won his race six years ago with 50% of the vote. The latest University of North Florida shows Scott leading Mucarsel-Powell by 3 percentage points, which is within the poll's margin of error.

The GOP senators were on hand for the first day of early voting across Florida. Early voting ends Sunday, Nov. 3, in most counties.

In Monday’s rally, the three senators chatted with Fox News anchor Martha McCallum and told her that Republicans must win the majority back in the U.S. Senate to help Republican presidential candidate, if elected in November, get his nominees and policies through Congress.