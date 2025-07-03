© 2025 WLRN
Broward county man wrongfully imprisoned receives pay-out from state

WLRN Public Media | By Carlton Gillespie
Published July 3, 2025 at 5:51 PM EDT

A Broward County man who was wrongfully imprisoned for more than three decades is receiving a seven-figure payout from the state.
 
Sidney Holmes was convicted in connection to a 1988 armed robbery — and sentenced to 400 years in prison, based on faulty eyewitness testimony. Holmes spent 34 years incarcerated before he was exonerated in 2023.
 
A state law pays victims of wrongful convictions — but due to his prior criminal record — Holmes was not entitled to receive any money when he was exonerated in 2023.

A claims bill signed by Governor Ron DeSantis this week changed that and Holmes received $1.7 million. He will also receive 120 hours of college or career center tuition.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Carlton Gillespie
Carlton Gillespie is WLRN's Broward County Bureau Reporter.
