Broward county man wrongfully imprisoned receives pay-out from state

A Broward County man who was wrongfully imprisoned for more than three decades is receiving a seven-figure payout from the state.



Sidney Holmes was convicted in connection to a 1988 armed robbery — and sentenced to 400 years in prison, based on faulty eyewitness testimony. Holmes spent 34 years incarcerated before he was exonerated in 2023.



A state law pays victims of wrongful convictions — but due to his prior criminal record — Holmes was not entitled to receive any money when he was exonerated in 2023.

A claims bill signed by Governor Ron DeSantis this week changed that and Holmes received $1.7 million. He will also receive 120 hours of college or career center tuition.

