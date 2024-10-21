© 2024 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Some South Florida elections websites experience outages on first day of early voting

WLRN Public Media | By Carlton Gillespie
Published October 21, 2024 at 6:49 PM EDT
An employees at the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office feed ballots through a machine
Brynn Anderson
/
AP
An employees at the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office feed ballots through a machine as he count votes during a recount on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

On the first day of early voting, Florida elections websites experienced outages including those in Palm Beach and Broward counties.

After disruptions and election site outages across the state plagued the Aug. 20 primaries, Broward’s elections supervisor announced the county would contract with a new vendor to manage its website.

The previous vendor, VR Systems, oversees all but one Florida county's independent websites.

Now, Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott says his office is expected to migrate its web services to the new vendor, Pantheon, imminently.

Scott said he’d been dissatisfied with VR systems and that the primary was the last straw.

Broward’s elections website, browardvotes.gov, will not change.

READ MORE: Early voting begins: How and where to vote in South Florida

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Carlton Gillespie
Carlton Gillespie is WLRN's Broward County Bureau Reporter. He is a digital broadcasting major at FIU. He has worked for Caplin News where his work placed in the top-10 of the Hearst journalism awards and he has appeared as a panelist on WPLG's This Week in South Florida.
See stories by Carlton Gillespie
More On This Topic