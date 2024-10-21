Some South Florida elections websites experience outages on first day of early voting

On the first day of early voting, Florida elections websites experienced outages including those in Palm Beach and Broward counties.

After disruptions and election site outages across the state plagued the Aug. 20 primaries, Broward’s elections supervisor announced the county would contract with a new vendor to manage its website.

The previous vendor, VR Systems, oversees all but one Florida county's independent websites.

Now, Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott says his office is expected to migrate its web services to the new vendor, Pantheon, imminently.

Scott said he’d been dissatisfied with VR systems and that the primary was the last straw.

Broward’s elections website, browardvotes.gov, will not change.

