Bal Harbour, Miami Beach voters will decide on sales tax for homeless services

All but three of Miami-Dade’s 34 municipalities levy a 1% sales tax on food and beverages for the county’s homelessness and domestic abuse support services. But that could change.

This 1% tax gets collected by businesses licensed to sell on-premise alcoholic beverages. But only those that annually make more than $400,000 in revenue. Hotels and motels are exempt.



The same kind of tax is on the ballot next month for voters in Bal Harbour and Miami Beach.



If approved in both, the town of Surfside will be the only municipality that does not participate.



Miami-Dade County says 85% of the tax revenue goes toward housing and providing care for homeless residents. Fifteen percent is for domestic violence centers .



Supporters say Miami Beach and Bal Harbour would help generate money for these services. While opponents say higher costs for customers will hurt local businesses.

