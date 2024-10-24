FIU poll: Miami Cubans favor Trump over Harris, but support for embargo is waning

More than two-thirds of Miami Cubans support former President Donald Trump ahead of next month’s presidential election, according to the latest findings of Florida International University’s new Cuba Poll.

It shows 68 percent of Miami-Dade County’s Cuban-American voters prefer Trump, the Republican nominee, compared to only 23 percent for the Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris. Cubans are Miami-Dade’s largest voting bloc.

“It seems that the Trump train is still picking up passengers on Calle Ocho,” said Guillermo Grenier in a statement. He is the poll's lead author and is a sociology professor at FIU's Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs. The poll, released Wednesday, is also sponsored by FIU's Cuban Research Institute.

The poll shows that the share of Miami-Dade Cubans who are Republican — about 55% — has dropped since the 2020 election. A quarter of them are now independents. The poll also found that those born outside the island nation are more evenly divided in their political affiliation: Republican (38%), Democrat (33%) and No Party Affiliation (26%).

And while most favor continuing the U.S. economic embargo against Cuba, 75% say the embargo is not working.

