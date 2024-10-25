Broward County puts public art on display in Metaverse

Broward County has public art in medians, cruise ship terminals, and sports stadiums. But now the county is putting public art in a place it's never been before: the Metaverse.

At this week’s “State of the Arts” address, Broward County Arts and Cultural Division Director Phil Dunlap launched the Broward Arts Metaverse — or BAM.

"From anywhere on a web connected device like your phone or computer, anyone can instantly be transported to key locations around the county, like our parks, the port, and the airport, to experience public art in ways that cannot be done in real life," Dunlap said.

According to Dunlap, the project is the first-ever public art collection to be added to the metaverse. He says it's a great way to increase accessibility of the county’s public arts collection.

"One of the strengths of our public art collection is how vast and comprehensive it is, and one of the challenges of our public art collection is how vast and comprehensive it is."

The website is live now at bam.1mx3.art. The county will be adding more sites in 2025.

