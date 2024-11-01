Work to repair No Name Key Bridge starts Monday

Work will begin soon to repair the No Name Key Bridge that leads from Big Pine Key to No Name Key in Monroe County.



A contractor will start repair work to the bridge on Monday, Nov. 4. The project will involve several different repairs including replacing damaged guardrails, restoring an embarkment slope and removing debris under the bridge blown in by several storms.

Traffic detours will be set up as needed and environmental controls will be put in place.

County officials say they expect the work to be finished by late December.

