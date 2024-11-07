More drones expected for popular Pompano Beach' Veterans Day drone show

The City of Pompano Beach has announced details for this year’s iteration of the popular Veterans Day weekend drone show.

In 2023, more than 10,000 spectators saw 300 drones dancing in the sky. City spokeswoman Sandra King says this year’s show will be even bigger.

"We're upping our game once again," she said. "We are not only going to start off with a pre show, then it's gonna be followed up by 400 drones in the show which is gonna provide for more 3D and more movement.

"It's gonna be amazing."

This year’s drone show is 7 p.m. on Nov. 9.