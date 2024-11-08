Congressman Carlos Gimenez: Republican Party 'more aligned' with Hispanic voters

U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez, R-Miami, told CNN this week that Hispanic voters have been shifting to the right, especially in Florida, because “the message of the Republican Party is more aligned with the values of Hispanic voters than the Democratic Party.”

Giménez, whose 28th congressional district includes southwest Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys, noted that Trump won his district by 20 points, a 36-point swing since 2016 when Trump lost to Hillary Clinton by 16 points. In 2020, Trump lost to President Joe Biden by five points.

Giménez trounced his Democratic challenger Phil Ehr Tuesday night by 30 points. About 75% of the district is Hispanic, including 276,000 Cubans, according to the Census Bureau.

Almost 11 million Floridians voted in Tuesday’s elections, with statewide turnout at 78.76%, according to data posted on the state Division of Elections website.

Statewide turnout was up from 77% during the 2020 presidential election and 75% in the 2016 presidential election.

Despite the higher turnout of registered voters, fewer Floridians overall went to the polls compared with 2020.

Four years ago, almost 11.2 million people voted statewide, meaning that 200,000 fewer Floridians voted in this year's election.

