Pompano Beach says it will have an even bigger Veterans Day drone show

The popular Veterans Day weekend drone show on Nov. 11 in Pompano Beach is back.

Last year, more than 10,000 spectators saw 300 drones dancing in the sky. But city spokeswoman Sandra King tells WLRN this year’s show will be even bigger.

"We're upping our game once again," King said. "We are not only going to start off with a pre show, then it's gonna be followed up by 400 drones in the show which is gonna provide for more 3D and more movement. It's gonna be amazing."

The drone show will take place tomorrow in Pompano Beach, starting at 7 p.m.

