Fort Lauderdale to decide on new City Hall design

City hall was damaged during the historic flooding in Fort Lauderdale in 2023, and ultimately demolished May 2024.

Since then, the site has been a vacant lot. The city was in the process of finalizing specifications for the rebuild when Meridiam Infrastructure North America submitted an unsolicited proposal in May,

State law required the city to allow other interested firms to submit proposals for 60 days — which drew five additional proposals.

Proposed timelines for completed construction vary. Some have the entirely new city hall opening as soon as early 2028. While others estimate completion sometime in 2029.

The city is expected to decide on a final design by the end of this year.

