FLVS rolls out AI course to strengthen student math skills

Florida Virtual School is using artificial intelligence to strengthen its students’ math skills.

More than 80 students from sixth to eleventh grade were the first to participate in the online school’s “AI in Math” enrichment program.

The online school says students were able to learn AI concepts and boost AI literacy by using algebra-based activities.

The 10-hour course was developed by the University of Florida and the education research group Concord Consortium. FLVS students currently taking Algebra 1 Segment 1 can sign up for the program and earn a certificate from UF.

