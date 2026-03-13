California Gov. Gavin Newsom bring book tour to Miami Friday night at Adrienne Arsht Center

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the two-term Democrat who is widely expected to seek the presidency in 2028, will be in Miami Friday night to promote his new book, “Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery”.

He will have "a conversation" at the at the Adrienne Arsht Center in downtown Miami co-moderated by Jorge Ramos, the former national anchor for Univision, and his daughter, Paola Ramos, a contributor to MS NOW (formerly MSNBC) and Telemundo.

The book, released last month, focuses heavily on carefully crafted biography over policy and is designed to introduce Newsom to a national audience who may be unfamiliar with the former San Francisco mayor and lieutenant governor.

The event Friday night begins at 6:30 p.m. It is sponsored by Books & Books, and Miami-Dade County.