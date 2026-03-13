Palm Beach County issues urgent warning over sophisticated phishing scam over building permits

Palm Beach County officials are sounding the alarm after a wave of sophisticated phishing scams began targeting residents, contractors, and local business owners.

The scam involves criminals impersonating government personnel to solicit fraudulent payments for building permits and development applications.

According to the county’s Planning, Zoning and Building Department, the scammers use highly deceptive tactics to appear legitimate. The fraudulent emails often include accurate property addresses, specific permit or case numbers, and the names of actual government officials. The messages frequently feature official-looking logos and templates.

County officials say the scammers often use "urgent language," threatening immediate penalties or project delays if "processing fees" are not paid instantly.

“Please be aware that payments can only be made through the secure payment portal on our website or in person at our offices located at the Vista Center in West Palm Beach,” said Whitney Carroll, executive director county’s Planning, Zoning and Building Department, in a statement issued Wednesday.

“PZB will never ask that payments be made via email using wire transfer, peer-to-peer payment apps, or cryptocurrency as referenced in the FBI alert,” she added.

The warning is similar to one issued by the FBI, which identifies non-government email domains—those not ending in .gov—as a primary red flag.

County officials are urging anyone who receives a suspicious request to avoid clicking any links. Instead, they should verify the status of your permit by calling the county directly at 561-233-5001. Those who believe they have been targeted or victimized should file a report with the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.