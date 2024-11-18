Palm Beach County parents asked to weigh in on school start times

Listen up, Palm Beach County residents. It’s your last chance to weigh in on proposed school start times changes.

The changes come after the state legislature passed a new law requiring middle schools start no earlier than 8 a.m., and high schools start no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

The School District of Palm Beach County has created an online survey for input from families, teachers and other community members. The survey closes on Monday at 11 p.m.

To complete the survey, visit PalmBeachSchools.org/NewStartTimes. The time changes would take effect in the 2026-2027 school year.

