App drivers want DeSantis to help combat fake accounts and protect rideshare, delivery drivers

A growing number of fake and illegal accounts for Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and Grubhub drivers are undermining the safety of actual rideshare and delivery drivers, says Justice for App Workers, a group that represents more than 130,000 industry workers nationwide.

They are asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to help eliminate the fake accounts and put in place “protections for drivers, including the establishment of fair pay standards and safeguards against unfair deactivation for legitimate drivers.”

“Despite continued activism on fake app accounts running rampant in Florida, little has improved.,” says Justice for App, in a statement. “The crisis of fake accounts is cutting off rideshare and delivery drivers from their income and putting customers at risk.”

Justice for App is planning a rally Tuesday morning, beginning at 10 a.m., at the TNP Waiting Lot at Miami International Airport, the northwest corner of McLaughlin Road and Northwest 20th Street.

Last year, Justice for App workers contended that hundreds of delivery drivers in Florida were victims of a "predatory scam ring" that hacked into Walmart's Spark app to steer deliveries to a group of "rogue" drivers.

