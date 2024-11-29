Zoo Miami celebrates rare birth of giant eland calf, world's largest antelope

Zoo Miami announced on Friday that a rare giant eland, the world's largest antelope, was born earlier in the week.

The male calf weighed 65 pounds and was the second calf born to “Maria,” the 5-year-old mother. It was the fifth calf sired by “Nomad,” the 8-year-old father, according to Miami Zoo officials, who said Friday that the newborn calf is “healthy and doing well.” The baby and mother have been returned to the herd.

The cow-like eland is the world’s largest antelope, with males weighing more than 2,000 pounds, said Zoo Miami officials

Zoo Miami is the nation’s only accredited zoo to exhibit elands. Two other female elands are due to soon give birth.

