Monroe County residents to receive larger garbage containers to reduce pollution

New garbage containers are on their way to Monroe County residents.

The new 96-gallon bins are being delivered to parts of unincorporated Monroe County through December.

These bins will replace the smaller, 32-gallon cans that were previously used and county officials hope they’ll help control pollution in Florida Keys neighborhoods.

Deliveries have begun for the Lower Keys and will soon include the middle and upper Keys. Bins will be dropped off curbside and county officials say it’s up to the homeowner to secure them.

County officials are asking residents not to use their new bins until the week of Dec. 29.

While the new bins are bigger, trash collection will continue to happen twice a week.

