Uniting laughter: Jewish, Muslim, and Christian comedians come together for 'Comedy for Peace'

“Comedy for Peace” — a group of stand-up comedians from Jewish, Muslim, and Christian communities — will share the stage in early December in South Florida to unite all faiths through humor and mutual understanding.

The event will feature stand-up comedians from each of the religious backgrounds. The lineup includes Stever Marshall, Gibran Saleem, Erik Angel, and Ashley Morris. Here's a preview.

Comedy for Peace was founded by comedian/producer Dotan Malach, “who understood that although the political situation isn’t easily fixable — on a personal level, we’re all human beings who want to work and live together peacefully.”

The event is being held at four South Florida locations:

Sunday, Dec. 8: Tickets to the Mandel JCC, Boynton Beach, beginning at 2 p.m. can be purchased here.

Monday, Dec. 9: Tickets to the Dania Point Improv (177 N. Pointe Dr, Dania Beach), beginning at 6:30 p.m., can be purchased here.

Tuesday, Dec. 10: Tickets to the Miami Beach JCC event (4221 Pine Tree Drive, Miami Beach), beginning at 7:30 p.m., can be purchased here.

Wednesday, Dec. 11: Tickets to the Alper JCC event (11155 SW 112 Avenue, Miami), beginning at 7:30 p.m., can be purchased here.

