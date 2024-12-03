© 2024 WLRN
Uniting laughter: Jewish, Muslim, and Christian comedians come together for 'Comedy for Peace'

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published December 3, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
Featuring stand-up comedians from Jewish, Muslim, and Christian communities, “Comedy for Peace” will bring them together on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 in Miami to unite all communities through humor and mutual understanding.
“Comedy for Peace” — a group of stand-up comedians from Jewish, Muslim, and Christian communities — will share the stage in early December in South Florida to unite all faiths through humor and mutual understanding.

The event will feature stand-up comedians from each of the religious backgrounds. The lineup includes Stever Marshall, Gibran Saleem, Erik Angel, and Ashley Morris. Here's a preview.

Comedy for Peace was founded by comedian/producer Dotan Malach, “who understood that although the political situation isn’t easily fixable — on a personal level, we’re all human beings who want to work and live together peacefully.”

The event is being held at four South Florida locations:

Sunday, Dec. 8: Tickets to the Mandel JCC, Boynton Beach, beginning at 2 p.m. can be purchased here.

Monday, Dec. 9: Tickets to the Dania Point Improv (177 N. Pointe Dr, Dania Beach), beginning at 6:30 p.m., can be purchased here.

Tuesday, Dec. 10: Tickets to the Miami Beach JCC event (4221 Pine Tree Drive, Miami Beach), beginning at 7:30 p.m., can be purchased here.

Wednesday, Dec. 11: Tickets to the Alper JCC event (11155 SW 112 Avenue, Miami), beginning at 7:30 p.m., can be purchased here.
