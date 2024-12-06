Group stage draw for 2025 FIFA Club World Cup announced in Miami

The FIFA Club World Cup is about six months away, but group stage matches for the competition were announced in Miami this week.

The U.S. is hosting the cup in eleven cities across the country, including Miami and Orlando. In Miami this week, the qualifying club teams, which include Inter Miami, were drawn to determine their group-stage opponents.



"It's about inclusivity. It's about bringing clubs from all over the world. The 32 best clubs and best players from all over the world together in the United States from 15 of June to 30 of July 2025 to determine which one is truly the best in the world," said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.



The Club World Cup is not to be confused with the 2026 World Cup — the latter will also play matches in Miami and across the U.S. in 2026, but has national teams competing instead of club teams.



Attendees at Thursday’s drawing event also heard from President-Elect Donald Trump, addressing Infantino and fans.

"He's the president and I'm the president and we've known each other a long time. And I'm so honored to have this kind of a relationship because soccer is going through the roof. As everybody knows, it's been doing fantastically well," Infantino said.



The drawing was directed by Italian soccer star Alessandro Del Piero who was joined by several celebrities including supermodel Adriana Lima and Miami music legend Gloria Estefan.

The opening match will be June 15. The final match will be on July 13t at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

You can see the full groupings and starting match-ups at FIFA.com.

