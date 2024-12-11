Florida's state workers are getting more time off for the holidays

State employees will get a little extra time to enjoy the holidays.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced that state offices will be closed Dec. 23, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. That is in addition to already-planned closures on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

“Florida is in great shape, and we want to reward our state employees,” DeSantis said in a statement.

“After a full year — including three costly hurricanes — we hope these extra days off allow for state workers to spend more time with their families and loved ones during this holiday season.”

