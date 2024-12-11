© 2024 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida's state workers are getting more time off for the holidays

WFSU | By The News Service of Florida
Published December 11, 2024 at 12:15 PM EST

State employees will get a little extra time to enjoy the holidays.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced that state offices will be closed Dec. 23, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. That is in addition to already-planned closures on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

“Florida is in great shape, and we want to reward our state employees,” DeSantis said in a statement.

“After a full year — including three costly hurricanes — we hope these extra days off allow for state workers to spend more time with their families and loved ones during this holiday season.”
Copyright 2024 WFSU

READ MORE: DeSantis appointee says he won't help his elected replacement take office

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
The News Service of Florida
More On This Topic