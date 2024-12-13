Florida lawmaker proposes active shooter training for future teachers

A Democratic lawmaker from South Florida thinks that future Florida teachers should know right off the bat what to do during a school shooting.

State Representative Dan Daley of Coral Springs filed a proposal this week would make active shooter training a requirement to get a teaching certificate.

Current teachers across the state of Florida receive active shooter training throughout the school year under state law.

But Daley said it’s important for teachers to get that training even sooner.

READ MORE: Florida lawmakers propose rolling back gun control laws passed after the Parkland shooting

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

