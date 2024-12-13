International Diving & High Diving Winter Festival Invitational takes over Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale’s International Swimming Hall of Fame is no stranger to international aquatic events. But this weekend it's the diving and high diving that takes center stage.



The 2024 International Diving & High Diving Winter Festival Invitational takes place this weekend. The venue is uniquely suited to host the spectacle, as one of the only places in the world with a 27-meter diving platform.

“There's one in China. And there's one in Austria and that's it. There's only three in the world. Let me tell you, you guys get the best one, like crème de la crème," said Olivier Morneau-Richard, high diving program director for Diving Canada and one of the festival’s organizers.



The field of divers includes 2024 Olympians and professional high divers from the Red Bull Cliff Diver competitions.



This weekend features dives from the 20, 24, and 27 meter platforms– that's equivalent to a nine story building. The competition ends Sunday.

READ MORE: Experts say more affordable access to swim lessons is key to reducing child drownings

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.