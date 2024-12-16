Florida Supreme Court calls for 50 more judges

The Florida Supreme Court is recommending adding 50 judges across the state.



The number certified now is far higher than in recent years.



The recommendation came after the release of a study in June by the Florida Judicial Workload Assessment. It cited a need for 55 additional circuit-court judgeships and 29 county-court judgeships.



The additional judgeships would be spread from Northwest Florida to Miami-Dade County.

