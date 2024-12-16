Florida Supreme Court calls for 50 more judges
The Florida Supreme Court is recommending adding 50 judges across the state.
The number certified now is far higher than in recent years.
The recommendation came after the release of a study in June by the Florida Judicial Workload Assessment. It cited a need for 55 additional circuit-court judgeships and 29 county-court judgeships.
The additional judgeships would be spread from Northwest Florida to Miami-Dade County.
READ MORE: Miami judge approves bail for wealthy Alexander twins in state rape case
This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.