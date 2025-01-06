Delray Beach firefighters placed on administrative leave after Brightline collision

Four Delray Beach firefighters were placed on administrative leave days after a fire-rescue truck collided with a Brightline train.

Delray Beach Fire Chief Ronald Martin announced Friday on Facebook that four employees will remain on leave with pay, pending the result of an internal investigation. According to Martin, this process is standard city policy.

The collision happened the morning of Dec. 28 at the intersection of East Atlantic and Railroad Avenues.



Three Delray Beach firefighters and a dozen passengers sustained minor injuries and and have been released from the hospital.

"All public safety agencies carry an immense responsibility. I remain fully committed to learning from this incident, strengthening our procedures, and ensuring our firefighters have the training and resources needed to protect Delray Beach safely and effectively," Martin said in the post.



The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Delray Beach Police Department.

More than 100 people have died after being hit by trains since Brightline began operations in July 2017 — giving the railroad the worst death rate in the nation. But most of those deaths have been either suicides, pedestrians who tried to run across the tracks ahead of a train or drivers who went around crossing gates instead of waiting for a train to pass. Brightline has not been found to be at fault in those previous deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

