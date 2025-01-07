Florida reports more than 5,900 COVID-related deaths in 2024

Florida had more than 5,900 deaths linked to COVID-19 in 2024 — but the total was far lower than during the previous four years.

Data posted on the Florida Department of Health website on Monday showed Miami-Dade County had the largest number of COVID-19 linked deaths in the state with 521. Palm Beach County had 450 and Broward 312.90 percent of deaths also involved residents between 65 and older.

