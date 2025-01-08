Palm Beach County makes history with first Black, female state attorney

Palm Beach County is making history with its new top prosecutor. Alexcia Cox took her oath of office yesterday morning in downtown West Palm Beach.

She is the first Black person and woman to serve as a state attorney for Florida's 15th Judicial Circuit.

Cox succeeds Dave Aronberg, who served as state attorney for over a decade.

She started her career in law with the state attorney's office almost two decades ago — and had been the deputy chief assistant since 2019.

