Broward principal arrested for impersonating law enforcement

A principal from Broward was arrested on suspicion of impersonating law enforcement.

Cypress Run Education Center principal Karlton Johnson was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop. When he was pulled over, Johnson told authorities he, too, was law enforcement and presented a replica of a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy badge. That’s according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.



But when the officer tried to verify his employment, Broward Sheriff’s Office said Johnson had never worked there.



In an email to WLRN, a Broward County Public Schools spokesperson said Johnson will be, “reassigned pending the outcome of the law enforcement investigation.”



The assistant principal will head the school in the interim.



In 2016, Johnson was named the district’s Principal of the Year while at Blanche Ely High in Pompano Beach.

READ MORE: Hundreds apply for restitution for abuse suffered at Florida reform schools

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.