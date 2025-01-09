Miami-Dade Fire Rescue investigate garage fire at MIA

Several cars caught fire and others were damaged Wednesday at a Miami International Airport garage.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the incident.

Four vehicles were on fire, and eight others were damaged at the Flamingo Garage at MIA. No injuries have been reported and the flames were quickly extinguished.

An MIA spokesperson said the garage has reopened, except for a few ramps near the fire.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of the fire, and whether the garage sustained structural damage.

