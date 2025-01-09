West Palm Beach seeks input on bike master plan update

West Palm Beach is updating its bicycle master plan and it’s inviting residents to help.

Planners say that without an expanding network of low-stress routes, riding a bike will remain a small part of daily travel and recreation in the city. Opening more avenues for biking is a key to making life in the city more affordable.

But bicycle-involved crashes are on the rise. There were 64 crashes in 2019. After a dip during the pandemic, 81 crashes were reported in 2023. Not surprisingly, most of the crashes occur along major roadways including U.S. 1, Okeechobee Boulevard, Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and 45th Street.

Today, 68% of the street network is low stress and easy for biking, according to a November staff presentation to the city’s Bike Master Plan Steering Committee.

Those streets are cut off from each other in 398 isolated “islands.” Barriers include wide, busy streets and intersections. The goal for the plan is to connect those islands to daily destinations.

Since the master plan was created in 2018, there are 48% more marked bikeways, according to the presentation.

The city wants to hear from residents at neighborhood meetings starting next week:



6 to 8 pm Wednesday, Jan. 15, City Hall.

6 to 8 pm Thursday, Jan. 16, South Olive Community Center.

6 to 8 pm Wednesday, Jan. 29, Fire Station No. 7, 8007 Okeechobee Blvd.

6 to 8 pm Thursday, Jan. 30, Center for Creative Education, 2400 MetroCentre Blvd.

6 to 8 pm Thursday, Feb. 13, Gaines Park.

Members of the city’s steering committee are: Jake Menges, local small-business owner and recreational bicycle rider; Matt Wojciechowski, planner at Schmidt Nichols and bicycle rider; Sherry Wilson, assistant director of Parks and Recreation; Calvin Williams, West Palm Beach city employee and avid unicycler; Niels Heimeriks, chief of staff to County Commissioner Gregg Weiss, West Palm Beach resident and avid bicycle rider; Alex Hansen, planner on staff with West Palm Beach and avid bicycle rider; Erika Locke-Williams, lifelong associate professor at Palm Beach State College, invited to participate by City Commissioner Christy Fox (District 3), and recreational bicycle rider; Nick Bixler, board member Connect WPB, attorney at Lewis, Longman & Walker and avid bicycle rider.

This story was originally published by Stet News Palm Beach , a WLRN News partner.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.