Scientists are asking the public to report invasive swamp eels

Scientists with the University of Florida and the U.S. Geological Survey are asking for the public’s help in spotting invasive swamp eels.



The slimy, air-breathing eels were first found in Florida in the late 1990s, including near Homestead.

But now populations are increasing, especially in Everglades marshes where scientists worry that the canals used in restoration work to fix water flow may be spreading the eels.



The brownish spotted eel can grow up to nearly 40 inches. They eat crayfish and other small fish that provide important food for wading birds and other Everglades animals.



Sightings can be reported at the I’ve Got One app or the state hotline at 1-888-I’ve Got One (1-888-483-4681).

READ MORE: Developers push controversial Miami ordinance that would make it easier to cut down trees

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

